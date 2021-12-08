Eagles Promote OT Le’Raven Clark, Waive CB Mac McCain

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles promoted OT Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad to the active roster.

Philadelphia also waived CB Mac McCain in a corresponding move, per Doug Kyed.

Clark, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020.

The Eagles signed Clark to a contract this past May, but was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

He’s appeared in two games for the Eagles so far this season.

In 2020, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Colts, making three starts for them at left tackle.