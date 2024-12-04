Eagles Promote TE C.J. Uzomah, Sign WR Parris Campbell To PS

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have promoted TE C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad to the active roster.

They also re-signed WR Parris Campbell to the practice squad.

Uzomah, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

Uzomah was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets restructured Uzomah’s deal last March to clear $3.6 million in cap space. New York cut him loose this offseason. Uzomah signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in April but has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Uzomah appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season and has been on and off of their active roster ever since.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.