Eagles Promoting QB Coach Brian Johnson To Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are promoting QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator to replace Shane Steichen, who departed to become the head coach of the Colts.

Schefter adds that Johnson had offensive coordinator opportunities with other teams but ultimately chose to remain with the Eagles.

During this coaching cycle, he interviewed for offensive coordinator positions with the Ravens, Jets, Packers, and Panthers.

Johnson, 35, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

