Eagles QB Coach Doug Nussmeier Favorite For Saints OC Job?

Nick Underhill says it “sounds like” Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier is the favorite to get the Saints OC job.

Nussmeier followed Saints HC Kellen Moore from the Chargers to Philadelphia when the Eagles hired Moore as offensive coordinator last year.

Here’s an update on the Saints’ OC search:

Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger (Declined)

(Declined) Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmeier

Dolphins WRs coach Robert Prince

Eagles assistant HC/RB coach Jemal Singleton (Interviewed)

Nussmeier, 54, played five seasons in the NFL for the Saints and Colts before taking a coaching job with the BC Lions of the CFL in 2001. He accepted his first NFL coaching job in 2006 when the Rams hired him as their QBs coach.

From there, Nussmeier coached for a number of universities including Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida. The Cowboys hired him as their TEs coach in 2018 and he took over as QB coach in 2020.

From there, Nussmeier had stints with the Chargers and Eagles as QB coach.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ OC search as the news is available.