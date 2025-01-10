Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Medically Cleared For Wild Card Round

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni announced QB Jalen Hurts has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and is “ready to go” for Sunday’s Wild Card round against the Packers, per Mike Garafolo.

It’s encouraging news for Philadelphia as they gear up for the playoffs after Hurts missed the final three games of the regular season.

Hurts, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

In 2024, Hurts appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.