Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Ruled Out With Concussion

The Eagles ruled out QB Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the game against the Commanders on Sunday due to a concussion.

Hurts, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

In 2024, Hurts has appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 589 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hurts as the news is available.