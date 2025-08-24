Eagles QB Tanner McKee Suffered Fractured Thumb

Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles QB Tanner McKee suffered a fracture to the top of his thumb in practice that will put his status for Week 1 in jeopardy.

Rapoport mentions that the injury did not impact the team’s decision to trade the Vikings for QB Sam Howell earlier today and that the deal would have happened regardless of McKee’s availability.

There were recent reports that McKee could get trade interest from other quarterback-needy teams in the market for a backup, with Albert Breer noting that the team would likely want a strong return.

The former sixth-round pick out of Stanford had worked his way up to be Philadelphia’s No. 2 quarterback and was lights out this preseason. He completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. The arrival of Howell could likely shake things up a bit, however.

McKee, 25, was an honorable mention All-PAC-12 selection in 2021 at Stanford and was on several preseason award watch lists heading into the 2022 season. He declared for the draft after his junior season.

The Eagles selected him with the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,026,520 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $186,520.

In 2024, McKee appeared in two games for the Eagles and completed 30 of 45 pass attempts (66.7 percent) for 323 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.