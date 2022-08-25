Eagles Re-Sign CB Josh Blackwell

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday they have re-signed CB Josh Blackwell to the roster.

Eagles have re-signed CB Josh Blackwell. pic.twitter.com/daRaeGq6rr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2022

They had an open roster spot after trading DB Ugo Amadi to the Titans yesterday.

He was among their cuts earlier this week to get the roster down to 80 players.

Blackwell, 23, signed with the Eagles back in May as an undrafted free agent out of Duke.

During his four-year college career, Blackwell appeared in 32 games for the Blue Devils and recorded 96 total tackles, one forced fumble, no interceptions and 20 pass deflections.