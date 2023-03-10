Eagles Re-Sign DE Brandon Graham One-Year, $6M Deal

ESPN’s Tim McManus reports that the Eagles are re-signing DE Brandon Graham to a one-year contract worth $6 million.

McManus previously reported that Graham was generating interest from teams including the Browns.

However, Graham opted to return to Philadelphia out of loyalty to the Eagles.

Graham, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back n 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract.

In 2022, Graham appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defense.