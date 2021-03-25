Eagles Re-Sign ERFA LB Alex Singleton

The Philadelphia Eagles officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent LB Alex Singleton on Thursday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Singleton, 27, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings before joining the Calgary Stampeders for the 2016 season.

The Eagles signed Singleton to a futures contract back in 2019 and he’s been on and off of their active roster ever since.

In 2020, Singleton appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 117 tackles, two sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, two fumble recoveries and a pass defense.