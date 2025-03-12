Eagles Re-Sign LB Ben VanSumeren

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Eagles have re-signed LB Ben VanSumeren to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

VanSumeren was in line to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

VanSumeren, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Eagles, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

VanSumeren has been on an off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2024, VanSumeren appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and made one start of them while recording three tackles and no sacks.