Eagles Re-Sign OLB Patrick Johnson To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’ve re-signed OLB Patrick Johnson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

We have signed OLB Patrick Johnson to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/74ffHF0hiY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 5, 2025

Johnson, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles out of Tulane in 2021. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Eagles waived him.

The Giants claimed Johnson and he finished out the season in New York before returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal this past offseason. He’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad this season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.