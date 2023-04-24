Eagles Re-Sign TE Tyree Jackson, Release S Marquise Blair

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent TE Tyree Jackson.

TE Tyree Jackson has signed his exclusive-rights tender and S Marquise Blair has been released. pic.twitter.com/gPROtM194e — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2023

Philadelphia also released S Marquise Blair.

Jackson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He signed with the Bills but lasted just a few months before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract in January of 2021 and he’s been on the roster ever since, although he’s missed significant time due to injuries.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Blair, 25, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with Seattle when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Blair missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. The Panthers later signed him to their active roster. Carolina opted to release Blair from their practice squad in November and he caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad after a week.

The Eagles brought Blair back on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Blair appeared in three games for the Panthers.