Eagles Reach Initial 53-Man Roster

By
Wyatt Grindley
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The Eagles announced 36 cuts to trim their roster down to 53 players and also placed CB Jakorian Bennett and TE Grant Calcaterra on injured reserve.

Eagles Helmet

  1. LB Chance Campbell
  2. WR Britain Covey
  3. WR Danny Gray
  4. OLB Tarron Jackson
  5. G Michael Jordan
  6. RB Dameon Pierce
  7. TE Stone Smartt
  8. CB Ambry Thomas
  9. CB Shaun Wade
  10. WR Quez Watkins
  11. DT Uar Bernard
  12. DT David Blay
  13. CB Isaiah Bolden
  14. C Zeke Correll
  15. WR Erik Ezukanma
  16. LB Brandon George
  17. DB Kapena Gushiken
  18. DT Gabe Hall
  19. T/G Myles Hinton
  20. OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
  21. TE Cameron Latu
  22. LB Deontae Lawson
  23. DB Jaylen Mahoney
  24. C/G Jake Majors
  25. RB Jordan Mims
  26. OT John Ojukwu
  27. S Maximus Pulley
  28. OLB Jose Ramirez
  29. RB Carson Steele
  30. WR Samari Toure
  31. WR Tahj Washington
  32. OLB Joshua Weru
  33. T Cameron Williams
  34. DT Zion Wilson
  35. S Cole Wisniewski
  36. S Andre’ Sam

Wade, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,797,564, including a $317,564 signing bonus. 

Baltimore traded Wade to the Patriots in 2021 for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick. New England opted to release Wade coming out of the preseason. He went on to sign with the Chargers’ practice squad and eventually was signed to the active roster.

From there, Wade had a stint with the Bears in 2025 before joining the Eagles a few months ago. 

In 2023, Wade appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and made six starts, recording 23 tackles and one pass breakup. 

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