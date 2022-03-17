Eagles Release DT Fletcher Cox As June 1 Cut

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have released DT Fletcher Cox with a post-June 1 designation.

Garafolo explains Cox was about to have a significant chunk of his contract become guaranteed. The Eagles and Cox’s reps are still having discussions about a return but for now he hits the open market.

Cox’s name came up in trade rumors earlier this offseason but his salary probably made that too much of an obstacle.

According to Over The Cap, the Eagles create about $2 million in cap space with this move and take on $12.8 million in dead money.

Cox, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Cox appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a defensive touchdown.