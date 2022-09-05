Eagles Release S Anthony Harris From Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles and S Anthony Harris have mutually agreed a release is best for both sides.

The Eagles terminated Harris’ practice squad contract on Monday, freeing him up more to pursue opportunities with other teams.

Harris could have been signed to another active roster, but this frees him up to work out with other teams or join a different team’s practice squad.

Harris, 30, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles last year and returned to Philadelphia on another one-year deal this past March.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 72 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.