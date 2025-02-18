Eagles Release Veteran C Nick Gates

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve released veteran C Nick Gates.
Gates, 29, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New York and has managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons.
He later signed a two-year, $6.825 million extension with New York in August of 2020 and started all 16 games for the Giants at center. He restructured his deal with the team after suffering a severe leg fracture in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
The Commanders signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million deal in March of 2023 before releasing him in March of 2024 to create $333,332 in cap space and $5,323,334 in dead money. He caught on with the Eagles in July and re-signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.
In 2024, Gates appeared in nine games for the Eagles and made one start for them.
