Eagles Released K Cameron Dicker, Re-Sign DE Tarron Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve released K Cameron Dicker and re-signed DE Tarron Jackson.

Jackson, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2021. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year $3.7 million contract.

The Eagles elected to waive Jackson a few days ago.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Eagles, but has yet to record a statistic.