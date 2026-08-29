Eagles Releasing RB Carson Steele

Per Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are releasing RB Carson Steele as they trim down their roster prior to the Sunday deadline.

Steele, 23, was a two-year starter at Ball State from 2021 to 2022 before transferring to UCLA in 2023. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2022 while leading the conference in rushing.

The Chiefs signed Steele as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, and he made the team as a rookie. Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason in his second year and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Philadelphia signed Steele to a futures deal back in January.

In 2024, Steele appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 183 yards on 56 carries (3.3 YPC), along with seven receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.