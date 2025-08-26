Eagles Releasing WR Ainias Smith

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are releasing WR Ainias Smith.
Smith, 24, declared for the draft after his fifth year at Texas A&M. He was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round with the No. 152 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Eagles signed Smith to a four-year, $4.354 million rookie contract that included a $334,296 signing bonus.
In 2024, Smith appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded seven catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!