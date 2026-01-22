Eagles Request OC Interview With Bears OC Declan Doyle

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are requesting an interview with Bears OC Declan Doyle for their OC opening.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Bears’ OC vacancy:

Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr (Expected)

(Expected) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Bears OC Declan Doyle (Requested)

Doyle, 30, has been an NFL coach for six seasons, spending his first four years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

He was with the Broncos from 2023 to 2024 as their TE coach and was hired by the Bears as OC under HC Ben Johnson.