Eagles Request Permission To Interview Titans OC Arthur Smith & Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

According to Dan Graziano, the Eagles have requested permission to interview Titans OC Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN’s Sal Palantonio reports the Eagles have also requested an interview with Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles, per Adam Schefter. Bowles played college football nearby at Temple.

Smith was the most in-demand candidate of the hiring cycle with requests to interview from every team with a vacancy. So it only makes sense the Eagles threw their hat in the ring after their job came open Monday.

Philadelphia has also requested permission to interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh and reportedly reached out to Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley.

Smith, 38, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for the Redskins for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans would hire Smith as their defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

In 2020, the Titans offense ranked No. 2 in total yards, No. 4 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.

Bowles, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2020, Bowles’ defense was No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 21 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Eagles coaching search as the news is available.