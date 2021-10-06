Eagles Restore OT Le’Raven Clark To PS, Release LB Christian Elliss

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday they have restored OT Le’Raven Clark to the practice squad from the injured list.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad.

Roster Move: Eagles have restored T Le’Raven Clark to the practice squad and released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3GxVsh22YY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 6, 2021

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

T Kayode Awosika T Le’Raven Clark WR John Hightower RB Jordan Howard RB Jason Huntley DB Michael Jacquet DB Craig James DE Matt Leo (International) DB Elijah Riley LB JaCoby Stevens DT Raequan Williams WR KeeSean Johnson TE Nick Eubanks WR Travis Fulgham DT Marvin Wilson DE Cameron Malveaux OT Casey Tucker

Clark, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020.

The Eagles signed Clark to a contract this past May, but was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

In 2020, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Colts, making three starts for them at left tackle.

Eliss, 22, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal but was waived during training camp.

He later caught on with the Eagles on their practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Elliss recorded 266 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, one blocked kick, two interceptions and eight pass defenses in 39 career games.