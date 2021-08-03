Eagles Restructure Contracts For RT Lane Johnson & DE Derek Barnett, Create $14M In Cap Space

According to Tim McManus, the Eagles have restructured the contracts for RT Lane Johnson and DE Derek Barnett.

Field Yates has the details of the restructures. The Eagles converted the max of $8.49 million and $9.061 million from Johnson and Barnett’s base salaries into a signing bonus, adding four void years onto the end of Barnett’s deal since he was in a contract year on his fifth-year option.

The result is an additional $14.041 million in cap space for 2021.

McManus notes the Eagles aren’t necessarily freeing up space to add a specific player this year but this move is a part of their overall cap management strategy for the next couple of years.

Johnson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. He has base salaries of $9.565 million and $7 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in seven games for the Eagles, starting all of them at right tackle.

Barnett, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Barnett will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Barnett appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 25 tackles and 5.5 sacks.