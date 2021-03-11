Eagles Restructure DT Javon Hargrave’s Contract, Add $9.4M In Cap Space

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have restructured DT Javon Hargrave‘s contract. 

Eagles Helmet

The move adds $9.408 million in cap space to the Eagles’ books. He was a free agent signing just last year by Philadelphia. 

Hargrave, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

In 2020, Hargrave appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 74 interior defensive lineman out of 125 qualifying players.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments