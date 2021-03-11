Eagles Restructure DT Javon Hargrave’s Contract, Add $9.4M In Cap Space

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have restructured DT Javon Hargrave‘s contract.

The move adds $9.408 million in cap space to the Eagles’ books. He was a free agent signing just last year by Philadelphia.

Hargrave, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

In 2020, Hargrave appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 74 interior defensive lineman out of 125 qualifying players.