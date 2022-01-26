Eagles Restructure G Brandon Brooks’ Contract Ahead Of Expected Release

Mike Garafolo mentions that the Eagles are once again restructuring the contract of veteran G Brandon Brooks, this time in anticipation of his release from the team.

Garafolo thinks the move is a precursor to the team cutting Brooks with a June 1 designation, having already done the same last season with DL Malik Jackson and WR Alshon Jeffery.

The new contract reduces his 2022 cap number from $19.4 million to $7.1 million and sets his base salary at $1.12 million, which is non-guaranteed.

Field Yates points out that the bonuses from his contract for 2022 to 2024 have been removed, which included training camp and workout bonuses. The team creates an additional $12.38 million in salary-cap space by restructuring Brooks’ deal.

Ordinarily with a June 1 cut, a team can split the dead cap between two years, but the additional cap space doesn’t hit the team’s books until after June 1. With this accounting trick, the Eagles are able to use that cap space in March and April when it’s much more valuable without changing the dead cap hit.

Brooks, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Texans before signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles that included $21 million guaranteed in 2016.

Brooks was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in 2019 worth $56.2 million in new money and $30 million guaranteed.

He missed the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles before initially restructuring his contract back in March of 2021.

In 2021, Brooks appeared in two games for the Eagles and made two starts at right guard.