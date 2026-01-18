Eagles Retaining ST Coordinator Michael Clay

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and ST coordinator Michael Clay have reached an agreement on a new deal to keep him in Philadelphia.

He had been on an expiring contract and interviewed with the Buccaneers for their vacancy at ST coordinator.

Clay, 34, played college football as a linebacker at Oregon and spent a year on the Dolphins’ practice squad after going undrafted in 2013.

He started his coaching career with the Eagles in 2014 as a defensive quality control coach, and moved to assistant special teams coach for 2015. Clay held the same role with the 49ers in 2016 and moved to assistant strength coach for a year in 2017 before going back to assistant special teams coach for 2018 through 2020.

The Eagles brought Clay back as special teams coordinator in 2021 and he’s served in that role since.