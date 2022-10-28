Eagles & Robert Quinn Agree To Void Final Two Years Of Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles and newly acquired DE Robert Quinn mutually agreed to void the final years of his contract.

This means that Quinn will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Quinn’s contract did not have any guaranteed money remaining beyond this season. He would have made base salaries of $13.9 million and $12.9 million over the next years of the agreement.

Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Bears for Quinn.

In 2022, Quinn has appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded eight total tackles and one sack.