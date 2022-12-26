Eagles RT Lane Johnson Out For Regular Season With Core Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Eagles RT Lane Johnson has an abdominal injury that will knock him out for the rest of the regular season, which at this point is two games.

Adam Schefter adds Johnson is believed to have torn a tendon in his abdominal area.

It’s not clear how much more time Johnson could miss after that but the Eagles obviously would hope to have him back for the playoffs.

Philadelphia is on track to have a first-round bye, so Johnson could have three weeks to recuperate.

Johnson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson is set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Eagles, starting all of them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 7 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

