Eagles Sign CB Mac McCain Off Broncos Practice Squad

The Eagles announced they have signed CB Mac McCain off of the Broncos practice squad to their active roster.

Roster Move: Eagles have signed CB Mac McCain from Denverâ€™s practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/Md6yA3qBX7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2021

McCain, 23, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a standard three-year, $2.4 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Denver had re-signed McCain to their practice squad.

During his four-year college career, McCain recorded 113 total tackles, one forced fumble, eight interceptions and 30 pass defenses in 29 career games.