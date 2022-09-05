Eagles Sign CB Mac McCain To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad.

Practice squad: Eagles have released S Anthony Harris and signed CB Mac McCain. pic.twitter.com/xC1Z1YPyXU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2022

He takes the place of veteran S Anthony Harris who was released on Monday.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

WR Devon Allen OL Kayode Awosika RB Kennedy Brooks WR Deon Cain S Andre Chachere OL Le’Raven Clark WR Britain Covey LB Christian Elliss CB Mario Goodrich DE Matt Leo (international) QB Reid Sinnett TE Noah Togiai OL Cameron Tom DT Marvin Wilson RB La’Mical Perine LB Davion Taylor CB Mac McCain

McCain, 24, originally signed with the Broncos on a three-year $2.4 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T.

McCain ended up on the Broncos practice squad to start the season, but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after. He bounced around between the Eagles and the Broncos all season, being claimed off waivers by each team once.

He finished out the season on the Eagles practice squad and signed a futures deal with them for 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, McCain appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three total tackles.