Eagles Sign CB Mac McCain To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad.
He takes the place of veteran S Anthony Harris who was released on Monday.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Devon Allen
- OL Kayode Awosika
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- WR Deon Cain
- S Andre Chachere
- OL Le’Raven Clark
- WR Britain Covey
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Mario Goodrich
- DE Matt Leo (international)
- QB Reid Sinnett
- TE Noah Togiai
- OL Cameron Tom
- DT Marvin Wilson
- RB La’Mical Perine
- LB Davion Taylor
- CB Mac McCain
McCain, 24, originally signed with the Broncos on a three-year $2.4 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T.
McCain ended up on the Broncos practice squad to start the season, but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after. He bounced around between the Eagles and the Broncos all season, being claimed off waivers by each team once.
He finished out the season on the Eagles practice squad and signed a futures deal with them for 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason.
In 2021, McCain appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three total tackles.
