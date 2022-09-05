Eagles Sign CB Mac McCain To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad. 

He takes the place of veteran S Anthony Harris who was released on Monday. 

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. OL Kayode Awosika
  3. RB Kennedy Brooks
  4. WR Deon Cain
  5. S Andre Chachere
  6. OL Le’Raven Clark
  7. WR Britain Covey
  8. LB Christian Elliss
  9. CB Mario Goodrich
  10. DE Matt Leo (international)
  11. QB Reid Sinnett
  12. TE Noah Togiai
  13. OL Cameron Tom
  14. DT Marvin Wilson
  15. RB La’Mical Perine
  16. LB Davion Taylor
  17. CB Mac McCain

McCain, 24, originally signed with the Broncos on a three-year $2.4 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T. 

McCain ended up on the Broncos practice squad to start the season, but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after. He bounced around between the Eagles and the Broncos all season, being claimed off waivers by each team once.

He finished out the season on the Eagles practice squad and signed a futures deal with them for 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, McCain appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three total tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply