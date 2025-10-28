Eagles Sign DB Parry Nickerson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DB Parry Nickerson to the practice squad.

Nickerson, 31, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,637,480 rookie contract when the Jets traded him to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick coming out of the preseason.

Seattle waived Nickerson and he later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. The Packers signed him to their taxi squad in 2020 before promoting him to the active roster.

From there, Nickerson signed with the Vikings in March of 2021 after becoming a free agent. He spent time on and off the Vikings’ active roster before being released from their practice squad. He returned to Minnesota’s practice squad in 2022.

Nickerson caught on with the Dolphins in August and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad in 2023. He signed on with the Eagles this past June but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles signed Nickerson back to the practice squad but he was released again once he was signed to the active roster.

In 2025, Nickerson has appeared in five games for the Eagles and recorded two total tackles.