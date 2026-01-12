Eagles Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2026 season.

The full list includes:

LB Chance Campbell DB Tariq Castro-Fields WR Danny Gray DT Gabe Hall DB Brandon Johnson C Jake Majors T Hollin Pierce WR Quez Watkins

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Watkins, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal last year but waived him coming out of the preseason before bringing him back to the practice squad.

He never appeared in a game with Pittsburgh before catching on with the Cardinals in 2025. The Cardinals released him from injured reserve and he later signed on to the Eagles practice squad.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.