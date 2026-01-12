Eagles Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2026 season.
The full list includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- DB Tariq Castro-Fields
- WR Danny Gray
- DT Gabe Hall
- DB Brandon Johnson
- C Jake Majors
- T Hollin Pierce
- WR Quez Watkins
Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Watkins, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.
The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal last year but waived him coming out of the preseason before bringing him back to the practice squad.
He never appeared in a game with Pittsburgh before catching on with the Cardinals in 2025. The Cardinals released him from injured reserve and he later signed on to the Eagles practice squad.
In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!