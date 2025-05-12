Eagles Sign Fifth-Round C Drew Kendall

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed fifth-round C Drew Kendall to a rookie contract.

Kendall is their sixth draft pick to sign thus far. Here’s a look at which Eagles draft picks have signed their rookie deals:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Jihaad Campbell LB 2 64 Andrew Mukuba S 4 111 Ty Robinson DT 5 145 Mac McWilliams CB Signed 5 161 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Signed 5 168 Drew Kendall C Signed 6 181 Kyle McCord QB Signed 6 191 Myles Hinton OT Signed 6 207 Cameron Williams OT 6 209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Signed

Kendall, 23, was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Norwell, Massachusetts. He committed to Boston College and earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2024.

The Eagles selected Kendall with the No. 168 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,554,418 contract with a $354,418 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Kendall appeared in 39 games at Boston College and made 37 starts at center.