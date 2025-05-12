Eagles Sign Fifth-Round C Drew Kendall

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed fifth-round C Drew Kendall to a rookie contract.
Kendall is their sixth draft pick to sign thus far. Here’s a look at which Eagles draft picks have signed their rookie deals:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|31
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|2
|64
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|4
|111
|Ty Robinson
|DT
|5
|145
|Mac McWilliams
|CB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Drew Kendall
|C
|Signed
|6
|181
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Signed
|6
|191
|Myles Hinton
|OT
|Signed
|6
|207
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|6
|209
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|EDGE
|Signed
Kendall, 23, was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Norwell, Massachusetts. He committed to Boston College and earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2024.
The Eagles selected Kendall with the No. 168 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,554,418 contract with a $354,418 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Kendall appeared in 39 games at Boston College and made 37 starts at center.
