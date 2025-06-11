Eagles Sign First-Round LB Jihaad Campbell

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed first-round LB Jihaad Campbell to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.
That leaves just one more signing to wrap up their 2025 draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|31
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|Signed
|2
|64
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|4
|111
|Ty Robinson
|DT
|Signed
|5
|145
|Mac McWilliams
|CB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Drew Kendall
|C
|Signed
|6
|181
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Signed
|6
|191
|Myles Hinton
|OT
|Signed
|6
|207
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|Signed
|6
|209
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|EDGE
|Signed
Campbell, 21, was the top edge rusher and No. 16 overall player as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Alabama and was a two-year starter, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors after his junior season before declaring early for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Eagles used the No. 31 overall pick in round one on Campbell. He’s projected to sign Campbell to a four-year, $14,884,470 contract that includes a $7,465,069 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
In his three-year collegiate career, Campbell appeared in 35 games for Alabama and recorded 184 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.
