Eagles Sign First-Round LB Jihaad Campbell

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed first-round LB Jihaad Campbell to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

That leaves just one more signing to wrap up their 2025 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Jihaad Campbell LB Signed 2 64 Andrew Mukuba S 4 111 Ty Robinson DT Signed 5 145 Mac McWilliams CB Signed 5 161 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Signed 5 168 Drew Kendall C Signed 6 181 Kyle McCord QB Signed 6 191 Myles Hinton OT Signed 6 207 Cameron Williams OT Signed 6 209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Signed

Campbell, 21, was the top edge rusher and No. 16 overall player as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Alabama and was a two-year starter, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors after his junior season before declaring early for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Eagles used the No. 31 overall pick in round one on Campbell. He’s projected to sign Campbell to a four-year, $14,884,470 contract that includes a $7,465,069 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his three-year collegiate career, Campbell appeared in 35 games for Alabama and recorded 184 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.