Eagles Sign Four Draft Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve signed four draft picks including LB Smael Mondon, QB Kyle McCord, OT Myles Hinton, and OLB Antwuan Powell-Ryland.

Here’s the updated list of signed picks for the Eagles:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Jihaad Campbell LB 2 64 Andrew Mukuba S 4 111 Ty Robinson DT 5 145 Mac McWilliams CB 5 161 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Signed 5 168 Drew Kendall C 6 181 Kyle McCord QB Signed 6 191 Myles Hinton OT Signed 6 207 Cameron Williams OT 6 209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Signed

Mondon, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He was a five-star recruit and the fourth-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Eagles used the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round on Mondon. He will receive a four-year, $4,595,460 contract that includes a $395,460 signing bonus.

During his college career, Mondon appeared in 51 games and recorded 213 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and one interception.

McCord, 22, transferred to Syracuse after three years at Ohio State. He earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and Second Team All-ACC honors in 2024.

He broke the ACC single-season passing record in 2024 with 4,779 yards. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky.

During his college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.