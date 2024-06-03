Eagles Sign G Max Scharping

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed G Max Scharping to a contract.

He’ll compete for a role as depth on the offensive line.

Scharping, 27, was drafted by the Texans in the second round out of Northern Illinois in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $5 million rookie deal that included $2.9 million guaranteed when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed by the Bengals and finished out the remainder of his deal. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Scharping appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals with no starts.