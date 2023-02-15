Eagles Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Wednesday for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

Johnson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. Cleveland actually traded up to get Johnson in the draft before waiving him a year later.

The Texans claimed Johnson off of waivers only to release him coming out of the preseason in 2018. Houston declined to tender Johnson a restricted offer before re-signing him to a one-year deal in 2020.

Johnson returned to Houston on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2021 before catching on with the Dolphins. He had a brief stint with the Chiefs before the Eagles added him to their practice squad.

For his career, Johnson has been active in 29 games and made six starts, all for the Texans.