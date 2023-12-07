Eagles Sign OL Brett Toth To PS, Release OL Ross Pierschbacher

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Brett Toth to their practice squad and released OL Ross Pierschbacher from the unit. 

Brett Toth

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. DB Mekhi Garner
  3. DE Tarron Jackson
  4. DB Tristin McCollum
  5. WR Greg Ward
  6. DT Thomas Booker
  7. T Le’Raven Clark
  8. WR Joseph Ngata
  9. LB Brandon Smith
  10. RB Lew Nichols
  11. DT Noah Elliss
  12. LB Brandon Smith
  13. DB Mario Goodrich
  14. C Lecitus Smith
  15. TE Noah Togiai
  16. DB Josiah Scott
  17. WR Greg Ward
  18. OL Brett Toth

Toth, 27, fulfilled his first year of active military service and had been waiting to be allowed to join the Eagles and compete for a roster spot when former President Trump announced that he would allow military academy athletes to get waivers to join pro sports teams upon graduation. 

The Eagles waived Toth coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him midseason and he was claimed again by the Eagles. 

Philadelphia opted to waive Toth this past March. He eventually caught on with the Panthers but was recently released. 

For his career, Toth has appeared in 20 games for the Eagles and Panthers, making two starts.

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply