Eagles Sign OL Brett Toth To PS, Release OL Ross Pierschbacher

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Brett Toth to their practice squad and released OL Ross Pierschbacher from the unit.

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

WR Devon Allen DB Mekhi Garner DE Tarron Jackson DB Tristin McCollum WR Greg Ward DT Thomas Booker T Le’Raven Clark WR Joseph Ngata LB Brandon Smith RB Lew Nichols DT Noah Elliss LB Brandon Smith DB Mario Goodrich C Lecitus Smith TE Noah Togiai DB Josiah Scott WR Greg Ward OL Brett Toth

Toth, 27, fulfilled his first year of active military service and had been waiting to be allowed to join the Eagles and compete for a roster spot when former President Trump announced that he would allow military academy athletes to get waivers to join pro sports teams upon graduation.

The Eagles waived Toth coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him midseason and he was claimed again by the Eagles.

Philadelphia opted to waive Toth this past March. He eventually caught on with the Panthers but was recently released.

For his career, Toth has appeared in 20 games for the Eagles and Panthers, making two starts.