Eagles Sign OL Brett Toth To PS, Release OL Ross Pierschbacher

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Brett Toth to their practice squad and released OL Ross Pierschbacher from the unit.
Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:
- WR Devon Allen
- DB Mekhi Garner
- DE Tarron Jackson
- DB Tristin McCollum
- WR Greg Ward
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR Joseph Ngata
- LB Brandon Smith
- RB Lew Nichols
- DT Noah Elliss
- LB Brandon Smith
- DB Mario Goodrich
- C Lecitus Smith
- TE Noah Togiai
- DB Josiah Scott
- WR Greg Ward
- OL Brett Toth
Toth, 27, fulfilled his first year of active military service and had been waiting to be allowed to join the Eagles and compete for a roster spot when former President Trump announced that he would allow military academy athletes to get waivers to join pro sports teams upon graduation.
The Eagles waived Toth coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him midseason and he was claimed again by the Eagles.
Philadelphia opted to waive Toth this past March. He eventually caught on with the Panthers but was recently released.
For his career, Toth has appeared in 20 games for the Eagles and Panthers, making two starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!