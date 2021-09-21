Eagles Sign OL Jack Anderson Off Bills Practice Squad

The Eagles are signing OL Jack Anderson to their active roster from the Bills’ practice squad, per his agent.

CONGRATULATIONS to my man @JackAnderson56 on joining the #EAGLES 53 man roster! #1o1Football — Ken Sarnoff (@KenSarnoff) September 21, 2021

He’ll provide some additional depth to Philadelphia’s offensive line.

Anderson, 22, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also included a $103,742 signing bonus.

However, the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to the practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played in at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team.