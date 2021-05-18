Eagles Sign OT Casey Tucker

The Eagles announced Tuesday they have signed OT Casey Tucker.

Tucker, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in May of 2019. He tried out for the Eagles during their rookie minicamp and agreed to a contract a few weeks later.

However, Philadelphia waived Tucker from injured reserve with a settlement coming out of the preseason. He later signed on with the Lions, but was waived and claimed by the Eagles again.

Tucker didn’t make it out of training camp with the Eagles but returned to their practice squad late in the season. The Colts signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season but released him before the draft.

Tucker spent three years at Stanford and played in 27 games, including starting all 14 games in his sophomore season in 2015. He transferred to Arizona State as a senior and started at three different positions along the offensive line. He was an honorable mention to the PAC-12 All-Conference team.