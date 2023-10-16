Eagles Sign RB Lew Nichols, Release RB Bryant Koback From PS

Per the wire, the Eagles are signing RB Lew Nichols to their practice squad and releasing RB Bryant Koback from the unit.

The following is an updated practice squad list for Philadelphia:

Koback, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in May of last year. Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game in his career.

During his college career, Koback recorded 679 rushing attempts for 4,026 yards (5.9 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 66 receptions for 654 yards (9.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.