Eagles Sign S Andre’ Sam To Futures Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed S Andre’ Sam to a futures contract.

We have signed S Andre’ Sam to a Reserve/Future deal. pic.twitter.com/JgAoHNDI9q — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2026

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Sam, 26, started his college career at McNeese State before transferring to Marshall and eventually landing at LSU for his final season. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia waived Sam coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal for the 2025 season and once again spent the year on the practice squad.

In 2025, Sam appeared in three games for the Eagles and recorded one tackle.