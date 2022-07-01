Eagles Sign Second-Round C Cam Jurgens, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed second-round C Cam Jurgens to a four-year contract.

Eagles have signed C/G Cam Jurgens. All five of the team’s 2022 draft picks are now under contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9XWcMNKiko — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 1, 2022

The Eagles have now signed all five of their picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Jordan Davis DT Signed 2 Cam Jurgens C Signed 3 Nakobe Dean LB Signed 6 Kyron Johnson LB Signed 6 Grant Calcaterra TE Signed

Jurgens, 22, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. He was originally a tight end as a freshman before redshirting due to injury. Jurgens then made the transition to playing on the interior of the offensive line and became the first freshman center to start in Nebraska history. The Eagles used the No. 51 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,903,022 contract that includes a $2,200,380 signing bonus.

During his four years at Nebraska, Jurgens started 31 of the 32 games he appeared in.