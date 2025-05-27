Eagles Sign Sixth-Round OT Cameron Williams

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve officially signed sixth-round OT Cameron Williams to a rookie contract. 

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Eagles’ 2025 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 31 Jihaad Campbell LB  
2 64 Andrew Mukuba S  
4 111 Ty Robinson DT Signed
5 145 Mac McWilliams CB Signed
5 161 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Signed
5 168 Drew Kendall C Signed
6 181 Kyle McCord QB Signed
6 191 Myles Hinton OT Signed
6 207 Cameron Williams OT Signed
6 209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Signed

 

Williams, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas. He officially took over as Texas’ starting right tackle as a junior in 2024. 

The Eagles used the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 draft on Williams.

During his three-year college career, Williams appeared in 37 games and made 16 career starts. 

