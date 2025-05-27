Eagles Sign Sixth-Round OT Cameron Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve officially signed sixth-round OT Cameron Williams to a rookie contract.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Eagles’ 2025 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Jihaad Campbell LB 2 64 Andrew Mukuba S 4 111 Ty Robinson DT Signed 5 145 Mac McWilliams CB Signed 5 161 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Signed 5 168 Drew Kendall C Signed 6 181 Kyle McCord QB Signed 6 191 Myles Hinton OT Signed 6 207 Cameron Williams OT Signed 6 209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Signed

Williams, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas. He officially took over as Texas’ starting right tackle as a junior in 2024.

The Eagles used the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 draft on Williams.

During his three-year college career, Williams appeared in 37 games and made 16 career starts.