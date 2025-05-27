Eagles Sign Sixth-Round OT Cameron Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve officially signed sixth-round OT Cameron Williams to a rookie contract.
This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Eagles’ 2025 class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|31
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|2
|64
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|4
|111
|Ty Robinson
|DT
|Signed
|5
|145
|Mac McWilliams
|CB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Drew Kendall
|C
|Signed
|6
|181
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Signed
|6
|191
|Myles Hinton
|OT
|Signed
|6
|207
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|Signed
|6
|209
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|EDGE
|Signed
Williams, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas. He officially took over as Texas’ starting right tackle as a junior in 2024.
The Eagles used the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 draft on Williams.
During his three-year college career, Williams appeared in 37 games and made 16 career starts.
