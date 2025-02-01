Eagles Sign TE Nick Muse To PS, Release RB Lew Nichols

The Eagles announced that they have signed TE Nick Muse to the practice squad ahead of the Super Bowl and have released RB Lew Nichols from the unit.

Muse, 26, signed with the Vikings in 2022 out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He’s spent the last three seasons back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

He was waived on his birthday when the team picked up QB Daniel Jones but was brought back to the practice squad soon after.

In 2024, Muse appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded no statistics.