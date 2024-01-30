Eagles Sign TE Noah Togiai To Futures Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Noah Togiai to a futures contract for the 2024 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR Shaquan Davis
- DT Noah Elliss
- DB Mekhi Garner
- DB Mario Goodrich
- WR Jacob Harris
- WR Griffin Hebert
- DE Tarron Jackson
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- LB Terrell Lewis
- DB Tristin McCollum
- DB Tiawan Mullen
- WR Joseph Ngata
- RB Lew Nichols
- G Jason Poe
- LB Brandon Smith
- C Lecitus Smith
- T Brett Toth
- WR Austin Watkins
- TE Noah Togiai
Togiai, 26, went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2019 before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He was cut coming out of camp and claimed by the Colts.
After one season in Indianapolis, Togiai returned to the Eagles and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.
In 2023, Togia appeared in one game for the Eagles, but did not record a catch.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!