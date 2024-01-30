Eagles Sign TE Noah Togiai To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Noah Togiai to a futures contract for the 2024 season. 

Noah Togiai

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:

  1. DT Thomas Booker
  2. T Le’Raven Clark
  3. WR Shaquan Davis
  4. DT Noah Elliss
  5. DB Mekhi Garner
  6. DB Mario Goodrich
  7. WR Jacob Harris
  8. WR Griffin Hebert
  9. DE Tarron Jackson
  10. TE E.J. Jenkins
  11. LB Terrell Lewis
  12. DB Tristin McCollum
  13. DB Tiawan Mullen
  14. WR Joseph Ngata
  15. RB Lew Nichols
  16. G Jason Poe
  17. LB Brandon Smith
  18. C Lecitus Smith
  19. T Brett Toth
  20. WR Austin Watkins
  21. TE Noah Togiai

Togiai, 26, went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2019 before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He was cut coming out of camp and claimed by the Colts. 

After one season in Indianapolis, Togiai returned to the Eagles and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Togia appeared in one game for the Eagles, but did not record a catch.

