Eagles Sign TE Noah Togiai To Futures Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Noah Togiai to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:

DT Thomas Booker T Le’Raven Clark WR Shaquan Davis DT Noah Elliss DB Mekhi Garner DB Mario Goodrich WR Jacob Harris WR Griffin Hebert DE Tarron Jackson TE E.J. Jenkins LB Terrell Lewis DB Tristin McCollum DB Tiawan Mullen WR Joseph Ngata RB Lew Nichols G Jason Poe LB Brandon Smith C Lecitus Smith T Brett Toth WR Austin Watkins TE Noah Togiai

Togiai, 26, went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2019 before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He was cut coming out of camp and claimed by the Colts.

After one season in Indianapolis, Togiai returned to the Eagles and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Togia appeared in one game for the Eagles, but did not record a catch.