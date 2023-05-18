Eagles Sign Third-Round DB Sydney Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed third-round DB Sydney Brown to a rookie contract, according to the team.

📝 We've signed OL Tyler Steen and S Sydney Brown.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UoCkO0FjrG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 18, 2023

Brown, 23, is from London, Ontario, in Canada and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his final season at Illinois.

The Eagles selected him in the third round with the No. 66 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,744,439 rookie contract that includes a $1,177,774 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,044,443 in 2023.

During five seasons at Illinois, Brown recorded 320 tackles, two sacks, 10 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 16 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.