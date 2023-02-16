Eagles Sign Three More Players To Futures Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed three more players to futures contracts for the 2023 season including G Tyrese Robinson, WR Greg Ward and DT Marvin Wilson.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:

Ward, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot and eventually returning to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights deal in 2021.

The Eagles re-signed Ward in March but placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. They released him from IR with a settlement back in September and later added to their practice squad.

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games and caught seven passes for 95 yards receiving and three touchdowns.