Eagles Sign Three To PS Including OT Le’Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed Eagles have signed DT Thomas Booker, T Le’Raven Clark and CB Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad.

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

WR Devon Allen WR Joseph Ngata WR Britain Covey TE Brady Russell P Arryn Siposs OL Julian Good-Jones OL Brett Toth DE Tarron Jackson LB Ben Van Sumeren LB Kyron Johnson WR Greg Ward S Tristin McCollum WR Mekhi Garner DT Thomas Booker T Le’Raven Clark CB Tiawan Mullen

Clark, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020.

The Eagles signed Clark to a contract, but he was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. Clark would later have brief stints with the Titans and Steelers before returning to the Eagles.

Clark was released recently.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 13 games for the Titans and started twice.