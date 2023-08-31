Eagles Sign Three To PS Including OT Le’Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed Eagles have signed DT Thomas Booker, T Le’Raven Clark and CB Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad.
Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:
- WR Devon Allen
- WR Joseph Ngata
- WR Britain Covey
- TE Brady Russell
- P Arryn Siposs
- OL Julian Good-Jones
- OL Brett Toth
- DE Tarron Jackson
- LB Ben Van Sumeren
- LB Kyron Johnson
- WR Greg Ward
- S Tristin McCollum
- WR Mekhi Garner
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- CB Tiawan Mullen
Clark, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020.
The Eagles signed Clark to a contract, but he was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. Clark would later have brief stints with the Titans and Steelers before returning to the Eagles.
Clark was released recently.
In 2022, Clark appeared in 13 games for the Titans and started twice.
